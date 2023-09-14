Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IOF opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.37) on Monday. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £56.12 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.15.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

