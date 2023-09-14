Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

