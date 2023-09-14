Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:BUR opened at $15.89 on Monday. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

