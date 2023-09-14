Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $109.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 92.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

