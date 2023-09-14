Bradley Mark J. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $465,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 19.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.70.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.