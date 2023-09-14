Bradley Mark J. Buys 2,415 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bradley Mark J. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.