Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.19. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 217,711 shares traded.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business's revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 151.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

