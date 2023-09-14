BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $237.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.62.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $170.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

