Benchmark Reiterates Sell Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $293.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $412.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

