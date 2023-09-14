Barclays Cuts Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $3.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RENT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.89 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $34,975.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $67,172.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 741,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $34,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

