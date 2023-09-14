Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

Shares of BKCYF remained flat at C$3.41 during trading hours on Thursday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

