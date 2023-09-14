Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

BAC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

