Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $598.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $568.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

