Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.54 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

