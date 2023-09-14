Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

