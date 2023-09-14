Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

