Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

