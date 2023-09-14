Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

RKDA stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

