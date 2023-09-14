Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.92.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

