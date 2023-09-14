AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $2,123,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 419,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 182,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Oracle stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

