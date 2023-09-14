Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $257.23 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

