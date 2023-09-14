AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,287 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $111,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

