AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

