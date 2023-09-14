Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $35.04 on Monday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after buying an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alteryx by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after buying an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after buying an additional 483,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

