Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 2248901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.71.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

