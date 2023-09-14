Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.13 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.