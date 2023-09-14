Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.13 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
