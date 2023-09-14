Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

