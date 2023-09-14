Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

