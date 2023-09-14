Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

