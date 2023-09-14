Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 233,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,271,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in AT&T by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 159,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

