Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

