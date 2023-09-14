Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $158.45 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 18.0% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $158,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $13,282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,599,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.