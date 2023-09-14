Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

