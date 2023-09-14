Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,635 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.47 and a 200-day moving average of $439.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.