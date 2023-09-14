Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 663.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after buying an additional 718,822 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

