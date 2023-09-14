Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.83. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 7,753 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,534 shares of company stock valued at $50,247. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

