Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $313.91 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average is $295.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

