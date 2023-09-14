Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,895 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 13.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

