AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

ELUXY stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.80). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.