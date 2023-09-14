500 Shares in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $456.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $476.63.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

