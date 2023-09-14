4,848 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

