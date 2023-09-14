4,619 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

