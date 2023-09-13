Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

ZLNDY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.77. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

