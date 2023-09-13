Zacks Research Weighs in on The Western Union Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 689,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,280. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.