Zacks Research Comments on HP Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HP in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the computer maker will earn $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 900,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,485. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 114.62% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

