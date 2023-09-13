Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.51-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Welltower also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.51-$3.60 EPS.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

