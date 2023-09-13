Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

WFC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,882,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,730. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

