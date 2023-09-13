Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. 489,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

