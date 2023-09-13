Warther Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 3.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. 2,425,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,213. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

