Warther Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 230.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,673,636 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after purchasing an additional 433,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

